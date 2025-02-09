Punjab Dhee Rani Program: Second phase of registration begins

LAHORE: The second phase of the Punjab Dhee Rani Program has officially begun, with applications now being accepted for an additional 1,500 weddings.

This initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden of marriage expenses, which many underprivileged families struggle to afford.

Eligible applicants can submit their forms online or visit the Deputy Director Social Welfare’s district office to apply.

To facilitate inquiries, the Punjab government has also set up a dedicated helpline (1312) for program-related information.

As part of the mass wedding initiative, the Punjab government will provide meals for the bride, groom, and their close relatives. Additionally, each newlywed couple will receive a Rs100,000 as a wedding gift via ATM, along with essential furniture, clothing, and other necessary household items.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her commitment to supporting underprivileged families, stating, “Punjab cares for every daughter, and it brings me immense joy to help them build their homes.”

She further said that assisting disadvantaged communities is the government’s responsibility, adding, “It is a tradition in Punjab to extend a hand of support to our daughters, and we will fulfill this duty with sincerity.”

Application Process

Interested individuals can apply for the program through three convenient methods:

1. In-Person Registration: Visit the nearest Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal office.

2. Online Application: Fill out the application form on the official website ((link unavailable)).

3. Helpline: Call 1312 for information and guidance on the application process.