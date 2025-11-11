Punjab launches online registration for choice vehicle numbers

The Punjab Government has opened online registration for citizens to obtain attractive vehicle registration numbers through the new e-Auction App and web portal.

Developed by the Punjab Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), the digital auction platform officially launched in November.

Interested citizens can register and secure their desired number by November 30. The system enables the online auction of both motorcycle and car registration numbers. Details of the successful bidders will also be made publicly available on the app.

The Chairman of PITB, Faisal Yousaf, has stated that the system has made the auction process completely digital, allowing citizens to participate easily and transparently from the comfort of their homes. He added that the e-Auction platform has simplified the entire procedure, making it convenient and efficient for citizens across Punjab.

People often prefer attractive or ‘vanity’ registration numbers for two primary reasons: personal expression and perceived status. From a personal standpoint, these numbers—such as sequences like 111, 786, or simple repeating digits, or numbers that spell out a name or word (e.g., in countries where letters are used)—allow individuals to personalize their vehicle.

The number plate, being a mandatory identifier, becomes a unique form of self-expression, similar to a customized phone number or a vanity license plate in other contexts.

For many, securing a number that holds sentimental, religious, or personal significance (like a birth date or a lucky number) adds a layer of satisfaction and emotional connection to their car or motorcycle, transforming a standardized legal requirement into a personal emblem.

The second, and often stronger, motivator is social status and exclusivity. Attractive registration numbers are typically offered through special auctions, as mentioned in the original text, making them rare and expensive due to high demand.

This limited availability transforms the number plate from a simple administrative tag into a status symbol. Owning a highly sought-after number signals affluence and influence, conveying an image of success and distinction to onlookers.

In many cultures, a car is already a major status indicator, and an exclusive, memorable number plate amplifies this effect, differentiating the owner from the general populace and reflecting a desire for recognition and prestige.