Balloting date announced for Punjab e-bike scheme

The Punjab government has announced the balloting date for the Punjab e-Bike Scheme, a project launched by CM Maryam Nawaz for deserving students.

Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan chaired a meeting to evaluate the scheme’s progress aimed at supplying 20,000 bikes to deserving students.

The meeting underscored the staggering response from students, with applications surpassing the 100,000 mark, reflecting an overwhelming enthusiasm. The meeting finalised May 10 (tomorrow) for the balloting of 20,000 bikes.

It is pertinent to mention here that CM Maryam Nawaz launched the project for the provision of 20,000 bikes under the Chief Minister Youth Initiative on April 12.

With this initiative of CM Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, the students can acquire motorcycles and e-bikes through easy monthly installment plans with male students have the option to pay Rs 11,676 per month, while female students can avail the offer at Rs 7,325 per month.

The quota will be 50/50 percent reserved for male and female students, in urban areas. In rural areas, 70pc of the quota will be reserved for male students and 30 percent for female students.

Notably, in Lahore, motorcycles will be distributed based on the population density of each district, ensuring equitable access for students across the region.

