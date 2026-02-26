Punjab E-Taxi Scheme 2026: Eligibility, Application Criteria, and Benefits

In a major push for sustainable and eco-friendly transportation, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif officially launched Pakistan’s first E-Taxi Scheme on February 26, 2026. This flagship program under the CM Punjab Transport Vision 2030 introduces 1,100 electric taxis in its initial phase, primarily in Lahore, to promote green mobility, reduce carbon emissions, generate employment, and support inclusive economic opportunities.

The scheme provides substantial government support through subsidies on down payments, interest-free financing over 5 years, and additional incentives especially for women drivers. Vehicles feature modern safety elements like panic buttons, GPS tracking, and smart meters, with a range of 250–300 km per charge.

Key Objectives of the Punjab E-Taxi Scheme

Promote electric vehicle adoption and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Create self-employment opportunities for youth and low-income groups.

Enhance passenger and driver safety with advanced features.

Ensure gender inclusivity with a dedicated quota for women.

Contribute to cleaner urban air quality in Punjab.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet the following requirements to qualify:

Criterion Details Residency Permanent resident of Punjab Age Typically 20–50 years Driving License Valid LTV or HTV license Education Minimum Matriculation Other Requirements Clean criminal record; no bank defaults Special Quota 30% reservation for women

Financing and Subsidy Details

The government provides generous support to make electric taxis affordable:

Down Payment Subsidy : 50% of the equity/down payment amount for male applicants; 60% for female applicants.

: 50% of the equity/down payment amount for male applicants; for female applicants. Financing : Interest-free installments over 5 years (government covers interest costs).

: Interest-free installments over 5 years (government covers interest costs). Additional Support : Coverage for vehicle registration, insurance, tracker installation, and related fees.

: Coverage for vehicle registration, insurance, tracker installation, and related fees. Vehicle Pricing : Models range from approximately PKR 6 million to PKR 11 million (exact prices listed on official portal; down payment around 30% of vehicle cost before subsidy).

: Models range from approximately PKR 6 million to PKR 11 million (exact prices listed on official portal; down payment around 30% of vehicle cost before subsidy). Overall Subsidy Impact: Significant reduction in upfront costs, with fleet owners eligible for 10–50% support depending on scale.

Monthly installments are designed to be manageable, leveraging lower operating costs of EVs (no fuel expenses).

How to Apply

Applications are processed online through the official portal. Note: Initial registration deadlines (e.g., October 2025) have passed for the first phase, but check for updates on new phases or fleet expansions.

Visit the official website: e-taxi.punjab.gov.pk (only use this authentic site; avoid fake portals). Register or log in with required details. Select an available E-Taxi model from the listed options. Fill in personal, educational, and professional information. Upload scanned documents (CNIC, domicile, driving license, etc.). Submit application and await verification (shortlisted applicants receive confirmation via SMS/email). Selected participants proceed with down payment (after subsidy) and vehicle allocation.

For support: Email [email protected] or call helpline 042-111-333-267.

Required Documents

Valid CNIC.

Punjab domicile certificate.

Valid driving license.

Educational certificates (minimum Matric).

Recent photographs.

Bank statements or financial proof (for verification).

Any other documents specified during application.

Benefits for Participants

Lower running costs compared to petrol/diesel taxis.

Self-employment with potential earnings through ride-hailing.

Safety features including panic buttons for emergencies.

Contribution to environmental sustainability.

Special incentives for women to promote gender-inclusive transport.

This scheme marks a transformative step in Punjab’s transport sector. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, visit the official portal e-taxi.punjab.gov.pk or follow announcements from the Punjab Transport & Mass Transit Department.