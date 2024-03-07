19.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, March 7, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Punjab Education Foundation’s test paper leaks

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Punjab Education Foundation’s (PEF) test paper leaked hours before the scheduled time, ARY News reported.

As per details, the test paper of schools run under the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) was leaked online. The paper was scheduled to be taken at 11 am today.

Following the development, the Punjab Education Foundation cancelled the paper and ordered a probe into the matter to find the responsible.

Separately, the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) terminated suspects involved in the paper leak scandal from their jobs.

Read more: Regional head of PPSC arrested in paper leak scandal

As per details, a committee was constituted by PPSC for the inquiry of paper leak scandal in 2021. The committee provided an opportunity for the accused to defend themselves but they failed to prove themselves innocent.

Hereby, the concerned authority announced the termination of suspects in paper leaked scandal from their jobs.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.