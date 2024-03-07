Punjab Education Foundation’s test paper leaks

LAHORE: Punjab Education Foundation’s (PEF) test paper leaked hours before the scheduled time, ARY News reported.

As per details, the test paper of schools run under the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) was leaked online. The paper was scheduled to be taken at 11 am today.

Following the development, the Punjab Education Foundation cancelled the paper and ordered a probe into the matter to find the responsible.

Separately, the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) terminated suspects involved in the paper leak scandal from their jobs.

As per details, a committee was constituted by PPSC for the inquiry of paper leak scandal in 2021. The committee provided an opportunity for the accused to defend themselves but they failed to prove themselves innocent.

Hereby, the concerned authority announced the termination of suspects in paper leaked scandal from their jobs.