Punjab education minister clarifies reports of school closures

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has strongly denied reports claiming that schools in Punjab are being closed or shifted to online classes.

In a statement on X, the minister confirmed that all schools are open and academic activities will continue as per their regular schedule. “No closures and no online classes are planned,” he said.

He further emphasized that with annual examinations approaching, there is no plan to move exams or classes online, nor is such a decision under consideration.

Rana Sikandar Hayat stated that the rumors of school closures have no basis. He urged parents and students not to pay attention to false reports and to focus on their studies and exam preparation.

He reaffirmed that the government is committed to completing the educational calendar on time.

The social media rumors about school closures gained momentum after Islamabad schools will observe a 10-day holiday period combining spring and Eid-ul-Fitr breaks. The federal government announced spring holidays for all federal educational institutions in Islamabad from Tuesday, March 24, to Friday, March 27.

These holidays will be followed by the weekend on Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29. Schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday, March 30, according to an official notification.

Director Academics Riffat Jabeen urged all teaching staff to ensure attendance on March 30 for the announcement of in-house annual examination results.

Schools Are open as per schedule.

No closure & No Online Classes — Rana Sikandar Hayat (@RanaSikandarH) March 6, 2026

Authorities confirmed that spring holidays are aligned with the Eid-ul-Fitr break to provide an extended period off for students and staff. Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 holidays are expected to be observed in Pakistan from Friday, March 20, to Monday, March 23.