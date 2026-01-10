Punjab education minister confirms winter vacations extension

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat on Saturday confirmed that winter vacations in schools across the province are being extended due to the ongoing cold weather and increasing concerns raised by parents and teachers.

Speaking to ARY News, the education minister said the decision to extend the winter break was taken in view of the intensifying cold, adding that the health and safety of children remain the government’s top priority.

“I want to inform you in advance that we are going to extend the winter vacations,” Rana Sikandar Hayat said. He added that parents had formally demanded an extension because of the severe weather conditions.

However, he did not specify how many days the vacations would be extended.

The minister stated that an official meeting was scheduled for 3:00 pm to review reports from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, after which a formal notification regarding the extension would be issued.

Rana Sikandar Hayat had convened a meeting at 3:00 pm today to assess the situation as temperatures continued to drop across Punjab. Reports circulating on social media had also suggested that winter vacations in educational institutions might be extended by a week.

As temperatures continue to drop across Punjab, parents and teachers have urged the provincial government to extend the winter break, citing concerns over children’s health and safety.

Earlier, speaking on the matter, Rana Sikandar Hayat said that children’s health remains the top priority of the government.

Winter holidays were officially scheduled to end this week. However, the final decision and details regarding the duration of the extension will be announced following the meeting.