Punjab election: Scrutiny of candidates’ nominations begins

ISLAMABAD: Scrutiny of the Punjab Assembly candidates’ nomination papers, including general seats and special seats for women and minorities has been underway, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The scrutiny of nomination papers of the candidates for 297 general seats, 66 reserved seats for women and eight minorities’ seats, has been initiated from today.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established an online Scrutiny Cell to provide legal assistance and support to 297 Returning Officers (ROs) during the rigorous scrutiny of nomination papers of candidates vying for provincial assembly seats of Punjab.

The ECP spokesperson earlier said that the special software links several government agencies such as the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), PTCL, Wapda and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with the Election Commission Secretariat. The Cell, tasked to work round the clock, was also equipped with fax, telephone, and internet facilities.

The necessary proforma and Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) have been devised and provided to all the Returning Officers (ROs) to help them carry out their duties effectively.

The Returning Officer would have access to the online available information of every candidate. The defaulter of any department or a wanted person could not pass through the scrutiny.

The ROs will conduct scrutiny of nomination papers for general seats at their offices.

The ECP has appointed election commissioner Punjab as the RO for reserved seats of women and minorities.

The ECP spokesperson said that the scrutiny process will be completed by March 22 as per the schedule.

All political parties have submitted their priority lists with the returning officer for reserved seats.

Polling for the election of Punjab Assembly will be held on April 30.

