Punjab elections: 917 candidates file nomination papers in Lahore

LAHORE: Overall 917 candidates in Lahore have filed their nomination papers to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ahead of the Punjab elections, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The ECP continued the submission of nomination papers on the fourth day. Overall 917 candidates have submitted their nomination papers in 30 constituencies of Lahore so far. The commission issued 2,040 nomination papers to the candidates.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz submitted nominations from three constituencies of Lahore including PP-14, PP-147 and PP-163.

The commission completed the scrutiny of nomination papers till March 22. The candidates can file appeals against the acceptance and rejection of their nominations till March 27. The appellate tribunal will decide on the appeal by April 3.

The commission will release the reviewed list of candidates on April 4. Candidates can withdraw their nominations till April 5 and the final list will be issued on the same day.

The candidates will be issued election symbols on April 6 and the polling will be held on 297 general seats of the Punjab Assembly on April 30.

The candidates also submitted nominations for 66 reserved seats for women and 8 minorities seats.

The political parties will submit their priority list for reserved seats by March 16.

