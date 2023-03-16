Punjab elections: ECP extends date for nomination papers

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the date for submission of the nomination papers for the Punjab elections, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Returning Officer (RO) will start scrutiny of reserved seats on March 18 after the latest decision of extension in the filing of the nomination papers ahead of the Punjab elections.

The commission had appointed the election commissioner (EC) Punjab as the RO. The ECP spokesperson said that the scrutiny process will be completed by March 22 as per the schedule.

DROs changed

In another development today, the commission changed the district returning officer (DRO) Lahore. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider was appointed as DRO after replacing deputy secretary Muhammad Waseem.

Moreover, DROs of Sheikhupura and Vihari were also replaced by the deputy commissioners (DCs) of the districts. DC Sarmad Taimer was appointed as DRO Sheikhupura and DC Syed Asif Hussain Shah as DRO Vihari.

