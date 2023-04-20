Punjab elections: ECP extends deadline for symbol allotment

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the deadline until April 26, 2023, for allotment of symbols to candidates who will be contesting in the general elections for Punjab Assembly, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a statement, the electoral watchdog said the move was intended to facilitate the smooth conduct of the upcoming elections and provide candidates with additional time to fulfill the required formalities.

The ECP has informed the Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) and all Returning Officers (ROs) that the deadline extension until April 26 2023 for allotment of symbols to contesting candidates for the Punjab elections.

“It is imperative that political parties ensure the timely delivery of party tickets to their candidates, and that candidates obtain their allotted symbols from the ROs by the end of the day as per the revised schedule,” the statement added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced the schedule for elections in Punjab — which are to be held on May 14 as directed by the Supreme Court.

According to the electoral watchdog notification, the polling for the Punjab Assembly elections will be held on May 14, 2023. The ECP also withdrew its earlier schedule regarding the holding of general elections in Punjab in October.

