Punjab elections: PML-N to start awarding tickets from Mar 15

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Board of Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) will start awarding tickets to candidates in Punjab for the provincial election from March 15.

According to a statement, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan directed all divisional and district organisations of the party to ensure active interaction with the public.

He said that all regional organizations should ensure the submission of nomination papers of the best, most competent and people-friendly candidates in provincial constituencies.

Rana Sanaullah e said that candidates aspiring for party tickets should submit their applications to the party office. He asked all regional organizations to make public communication campaigns more active.

“PML-N is always ready to go to the people”, he said, adding that the politics of PTI Chairman Imran Khan will be eliminated through the power of the vote.

Punjab polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the election schedule for the general election in Punjab. “Polling for the election of Punjab provincial assembly will be held on April 30,” the election commission announced.

According to the election schedule, candidates could submit their nomination papers from March 12 to 14, while scrutiny of the papers will be held on March 22.

The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers up to April 05 and election symbols to candidates will be allotted on April 06, the ECP announced.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab.

SC verdict

The Supreme Court, in a 3-2 verdict, ruled on Wednesday that elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab should be held within 90 days.

CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar supported the verdict, while Justice Jamal Mandokhail and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah opposed the admissibility of the suo moto notice and dissented from the majority verdict.

Justice Shah and Justice Mandokhail in their dissenting notes agreed with the position of Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Athar Minallah. “The matter was already being heard in the high courts, Supreme Court cannot take suo moto notice on the undertrial cases in the high courts.”

The short verdict stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan failed in discharging its role in the election. The announcement of the election date in KP is the responsibility of the provincial governor, while the president has the authority as per law and constitution to fix the election date in Punjab.

The verdict further stated a consultation to fix the date of elections in Punjab, if they are not possible on April 9, the date announced by the president.

