How to file online complaint against illegal property occupation in Punjab: Complete guide

With an aim to safeguard the rights of property owners, the Punjab government has enacted a new law titled the Protection of Ownership of Immovable Property Ordinance 2025 (POIP).

The law has been introduced to facilitate the removal of illegal occupation of land and other immovable property. Its primary objective is to eliminate unlawful possession and ensure swift justice for rightful owners.

Under the new law, strict penalties have been prescribed for false applications, while provisions have been made for immediate tribunals and prompt civil and criminal proceedings. The rightful owner may also submit a protection request directly to the Deputy Commissioner.

To avail this service, citizens can submit their applications through the designated portal.

Citizens can log on to http://poip.punjab-zameen.gov.pk to register their complaints.

Users first need to make account on the POIP.

After entering credentials on the app, users will receive an OTP on their registered number.

After entering the OTP, the account registration is completed.

The portal provides you with both English and Urdu versions to register complaints.

Follow the guidelines for registration of complaints.

It is pertinent to note that the POIP portal has been established to protect legitimate property owners and to enable swift civil and criminal action against illegal occupants.

The protection of lawful property owners aims to secure ownership rights through legal and administrative measures, including action against encroachments, in order to provide relief to the public from land-grabbing mafias.