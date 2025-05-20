Punjab enforces birth, death registration new rules, fees

LAHORE: The Punjab government has completed the legislation to improve birth and death registration process across the province.

A notification of the updated regulations has been published in the Punjab Gazette, and the Local Government Department has now officially enforced the new rules.

The new birth and death registration rules aim to simplify the registration process, making it more accessible and convenient for citizens.

According to the new rules, birth registration will be completely free for children up to seven years of age.

The relevant Union Council (UC) Secretary will be able to register births within one year of age.

For children up to seven years of age, the authority now fall under the Assistant Director, while registrations of seven years of age will be authority of the concerned Deputy Director.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has developed a mobile app for the online registration of birth, death, and change in marital status.

The mobile application was prepared for the online registration of changes in marital status, births, and deaths, says the spokesman of NADRA in a press release here Saturday.

NADRA spokesman stated that through this app, citizens will be able to register important life events from the comfort of their homes.

The mobile app will initially be introduced in Punjab, where biometric verification facilities are being provided in all union councils.

The NADRA spokesman also mentioned that NADRA one-window counters are being established in Union Councils of Islamabad for facilitation of people.

In a separate development, the authority has partnered with provincial governments to modernise civil documentation to introduce a digital birth and death registration system across hospitals and healthcare centres in Pakistan.