Punjab excise fee for 1000cc to 2000cc cars

LAHORE – The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, the authority for vehicle registration, plays a crucial role in maintaining records and collecting taxes. This department registers both locally manufactured and imported vehicles, ensuring a comprehensive database that aids in tracking and monitoring vehicles for various purposes.

Upon completing the registration process by paying the Punjab excise fee, the department issues registration certificates and number plates. It is essential for vehicle owners to retain these documents, especially if they plan to resell their vehicles.

The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department provides a detailed fee structure for the new registration of vehicles. For motorcycles with an engine capacity of up to 150cc, a fixed registration fee is applied. For motorcycles above 150cc and other vehicles, including cars, the registration fee is based on the vehicle’s value.

Here are the details of the Punjab excise fees for cars ranging from 1000cc to 2000cc and above, covering popular models such as Honda City (all variants), Honda Civic, Toyota Yaris, Toyota Corolla, KIA Sportage, and MG cars.

For cars with an engine capacity not exceeding 1000cc, the excise department charges a registration fee of 1% of the vehicle’s value. For example, if a vehicle costs Rs2.5 million, the registration fee would be Rs25,000. For vehicles with an engine capacity exceeding 1000cc but not more than 2000cc, the registration fee is 2% of the vehicle’s value. For cars exceeding 2000cc, the department collects a registration fee of 3% of the vehicle’s value.

The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department’s structured approach to vehicle registration ensures efficient record-keeping and tax collection, contributing to better vehicle tracking and monitoring across the province. This system not only facilitates the registration process but also provides clarity on the costs involved, making it easier for vehicle owners to comply with regulations.