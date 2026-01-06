Punjab gov approves six bio-gas plants to boost clean energy

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz has approved the establishment of six biogas plants to expand clean and renewable energy.

The Chief Minister of Punjab has given this approval during a meeting chaired by her, in which she was briefed on Punjab’s clean energy initiatives.

According to details, it has been decide in the meeting to establish four biogas plants in Lahore and two in Faisalabad, marking the start of biogas-based energy production in the province.

The plants are expected to provide household energy as well as bio-fertiliser for agricultural use. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also directed officials to submit a viable plan for small-scale biogas plants.

The meeting also approved a feasibility study for a multi-fuel bio-refinery in Lahore and decided to launch a waste-to-energy project in the city.

It was also approved in the meeting that three pilot biogas projects will also be included in the government’s “Model Village” program.

On this occasion, the chief minister, Maryam Nawaz has instructed authorities to ensure the early completion of the waste-to-energy project.

The Directorate of Drugs Control Punjab has issued a most urgent alert ordering the immediate suspension of the sale and use of several medicines declared substandard and adulterated.

In an official statement, the Directorate said that all retailers, wholesalers, and distributors in possession of the affected products must immediately stop their sale and distribution. They are also required to inform their respective area drug inspectors about their current stock levels and consumption records without delay.

Punjab govt recalls These substandard and adulterated medicines from market

According to the statement, the Drug Testing Laboratories Punjab declared the listed medicines as substandard and adulterated, following which the Provincial Quality Control Board directed their immediate recall from the market.

Recalled Medicines

Omnivisc 2% (HPMC) Ophthalmic Solution, 5 mL – Batch No: OMV190171 (Expiry: Jan 2028) and Batch No: OMV191171 (Expiry: Dec 2028)

These batches were declared substandard based on sterility test failures and misbranded under the Drugs Act, 1976.

Cetfin 10 mg Film-Coated Tablets – Substandard

Cenex 10 mg Film-Coated Tablets – Substandard

The Directorate also recalled the following medicines, declaring them adulterated or substandard:

Isobaj Injection (10 mL)

Neocobal Injection

Megadip 5 mg Tablets

Kamedex Injection (1 mL)

Ascard-75 Enteric-Coated Tablets