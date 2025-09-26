Punjab expands free Wi-Fi service to 23 districts

Punjab has expanded the scope of CM Free Wi-Fi initiative to 23 districts of the province to provide internet connectivity to the people, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the move has been taken at the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

According to the Safe City Authority spokesperson, free Wi-Fi service has been made available at 442 locations across Lahore. So far, over 58.04 million users have consumed 1,191 terabytes of data through the service.

The initiative has also been extended to 23 districts of Punjab, where free internet is now accessible at 952 key public locations.

Earlier, Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi announced to equip Punjab railway station with free Wi-Fi service.

In an interview with a private news channel, Hanif Abbasi revealed that the Punjab government has committed an investment of Rs. 350 billion to revamp eight branch railway routes across the province.

“40 railway stations in Punjab are set to be equipped with free Wi-Fi services.”

The minister said the government is placing strong emphasis on upgrading Pakistan Railways, with the ML-1 railway corridor at the forefront of development plans.

Hanif Abbasi stated that the government aims to modernize railway infrastructure in accordance with international standards, while also focusing on improved governance and the integration of advanced systems within the department.