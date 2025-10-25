Punjab extends section 144 until November 1

LAHORE: The Punjab government extended the enforcement of Section 144 across the province for another week, until November 1.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department, the decision was made following a meeting of the Cabinet’s Standing Committee on Law and Order, which reviewed the latest threat assessments provided by law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

The committee found it necessary to maintain the restrictions to prevent potential disturbances, sectarian tensions, or unlawful activities, and to ensure the safety of citizens as well as the protection of public and private property.

In line with these recommendations, the Home Department extended the implementation of Section 144 for an additional seven days.

Under the order, a ban remains in place on public gatherings, processions, sit-ins, carrying of weapons, use of loudspeakers, and distribution of provocative material.

It may be noted that the ban was initially imposed on October 8 for ten days and later extended for another week on October 18.

Earlier, the federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has unanimously approved declaring Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) a proscribed organization under the Anti-Terrorism Act, according to the official statement issued after the meeting.

The Interior Ministry presented a summary in the cabinet session on the Punjab government’s request, detailing TLP’s involvement in violent and terrorist activities across the country. Senior Punjab government officials also participated in the session via video link, the statement said.

The briefing highlighted that since its formation in 2016, TLP has been involved in widespread violent protests, incitement, and acts of terrorism in various parts of Pakistan. The cabinet was informed that the group’s actions had threatened public safety, disrupted order, and caused deaths of security personnel and civilians during past demonstrations.

The statement recalled that TLP was previously banned in 2021 by the then government, but the ban was lifted six months later on the condition that the group would refrain from violence and unrest. However, the cabinet noted that TLP had violated those assurances, prompting the latest decision.