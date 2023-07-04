Punjab faces soaring prices of flour as wheat costs surge

LAHORE: As the prices of essential commodities, including flour and rice, persistently rise, the recent surge in wheat prices has led to a rise in the cost of a 40kg bag of flour across Punjab, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, the price of wheat in Punjab is steadily increasing and the price of a 40kg bag of flour in the open market has reached Rs 4,700. Flour mill owners have also increased the price of a 20kg bag by Rs 100.

In the market across the province, a 20kg bag of flour now costs Rs 2,800, while a 10kg bag – after the hike of Rs 75 – is now priced at Rs 1450.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) recently released figures for the prices of flour a few days ago, indicating that the country has reached a record high flour prices.

The residents of the capital city are forced to buy the expensive flour as they are purchasing one kilogram of flour between Rs 145 and Rs 155.