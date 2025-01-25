Low prices force Punjab farmer to distribute 50 maund cauliflower for free

NAROWAL: A farmer in Punjab was forced to distribute 50 maund of cauliflower free of cost due to the drastically low prices of vegetables in the market after a bumper crop, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Despite a bumper harvest, farmers in Punjab are struggling with severe financial distress as vegetable prices have plunged in markets across the province over the past week, leaving them unable to recover even the basic costs of cultivation.

Prices of staple vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, spinach, and tomatoes have plummeted to as low as Rs 2 to 10 per kg in wholesale markets. Middlemen are unwilling to offer farmers fair prices due to the low demand and increased supply, compelling many growers to take drastic measures.

In a rare case in Narowal, a farmer was left with no choice but to distribute his cauliflower crop in frustration as the market price was only Rs 2 per kg.

Mudasir, a disheartened farmer from Sadiq Abad, distributed 50 maund of cauliflower free of cost. He said that the price in the market is only Rs2 per kg while just the basic cost of cultivation was around Rs30 to 40 thousand.

Mudasir said it is better to distribute the crop free of cost rather than selling it at a loss. He demanded the government abolish taxes on fertilizers and electricity bills to help farmers like him who are struggling to make a living.

According to a report, the agriculture sector of Pakistan has missed an opportunity to benefit from the bumper crops leaving farmers to bear the brunt of the low prices.