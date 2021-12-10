Punjab finalises structure of new LG system

LAHORE: The structure of the new local government (LG) system has been finalised by the Punjab government after holding consultations, ARY News reported on Friday.

Under the new LG system in Punjab, 11 metropolitan corporations will be established across the province. A metropolitan corporation will cover 9 divisional headquarters, whereas, Gujrat and Sialkot will also come under the category of metropolitan corporations.

A metropolitan corporation will have a lord mayor, whereas, district councils will be established in 25 other districts of Punjab that will be headed by the district mayors.

On the lower level, neighbourhood and village councils will be established but no tehsil councils and municipal corporations nor municipal or town committees will be constituted.

READ: PUNJAB GOVT TO RESERVE SEATS FOR DIFFERENTLY-ABLED PERSONS IN LG SYSTEM

After the finalisation of the new structure for the LG system, all other local government setups have been dissolved.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed has held a meeting with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to exchange views of the new structure of the LG system.

CM Usman Buzdar said that the provincial cabinet has given approval to the new LG act that will give real representation to the citizens. The new LG act is being forwarded to the governor for its approval, he added.

“New LG system was given a final shape after holding consultations. The new LG system will resolve issues to the nationals at their doorstep.”

READ: PUNJAB LOCAL GOVT ACT FINALIZED FOR APPROVAL, MEETING TOLD

Earlier in November, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had announced that the local bodies elections in the Punjab province would be held in the month of March 2022.

Sharing the election process, he had said that the district representatives and mayor of a city would be elected through a direct vote while a 13-member panel will contest polls in the village council.

The announcement had come weeks after Prime Minister Imran Khan directed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders to start preparations for the local bodies elections in early November.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!