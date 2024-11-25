Punjab fixes 30 air quality monitors, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE: Punjab’s senior minister has said that 30 air quality monitors have been installed in cities of the province with high air pollution levels, ARY News reported on Monday.

Provincial senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the air quality monitors will assist in correct data, timely tracing and prevention of the air pollution.

“Twenty-five more air monitors will be installed in second phase,” Aurangzeb said.

“The number of air pollution monitors in Lahore has reached to eight with installation of three new monitors,” minister said.

“Three air quality monitors have been fixed in Rawalpindi and one each in Faisalabad and Sheikhupura,” she said. “Two air monitors have been installed each in Gujranwala and Bahawalpur, while one in Sialkot,” senior minister said.

Provincial minister said that these air monitors have been connected with the central control room of the Environment Protection Agency. This modern digital system will also be connected with the global information system, she further said.

“Instead of hiding information a tradition being set to share facts with general public,” minister said.

“There will be continued air quality monitoring, which is a step towards permanent solution of the problem,” she added.