Punjab Flood: Chenab in extremely high flood at Trimmu

LAHORE: Chenab River has been in extremely high flood at Trimmu Headworks as waterflow soared to 3,61,000 cusecs, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Chenab’s raging water has entered into Jhang district after leaving a trail of destruction in Sialkot, Wazirabad and the vicinity. The flooding waterflow of the river is expected to enter in the limits of Multan today.

Chenab river has also been in high flood at Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad headworks. The river has been in extremely high to high flood at Chiniot bridge and low to extreme high flood at Trimmu.

Sutlej River has been in exceptionally high flood at Ganda Singh Wala and high flood at Head Sulemanki, while in medium flood at Islam Headworks.

Sutlej flooding has affected over 1.5 Lac people as one lac of them have moved to safety on self-help basis, over 50,000 animals have also been shifted to safer places.

Flooding has destroyed standing crops and thousands of houses, as power supply has been completely suspended.

Furious water flow has also swept away 15 temporary protective dykes.

Ravi has been in high flood at Jassar, very high to high at Shahdara, extremely high flood at Balloki and in high flood at Sidhnai, according to the Flood Forecasting Division.

Meanwhile, Indus River has been in medium flood at Guddu and Sukkur barrages while in low flood in downstream at Kotri Barrage.

A major flood of more than 800,000 cusecs is expected to reach Head Trimmu tomorrow.