Punjab Floods: Chenab in exceptionally high flood at Trimmu

LAHORE: River Chenab has been in exceptionally high flood at Trimmu Headworks, according to the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) released water data on Monday.

Chenab’s flow at Head Trimmu has been 5,50,000 cusecs, the FFD shared.

Ravi River has been in very high flood at Balloki headworks with 1,62,000 cusecs water flow. The river has also been in very high flood at Sidhnai headworks with 79,000 cusecs water flow.

Ravi has been in medium flood at Jassar and Shahdara with 68,000 cusecs water at Jassar and 67,900 cusecs at Shahdara.

Sutlej River has been in exceptionally high flood at Ganda Singh Wala headworks while in high flood at Head Sulemanki with 1,35,000 cusecs water flow. The river has been in medium flood at Islam headworks.

Indus River has been in low flood at Sindh’s all three barrages Guddu, Sukkur and downstream in Kotri. A large flood flow is expected to enter in Sindh from Tuesday midnight.

Pakistan is facing a catastrophic flood crisis in 2025, driven by relentless monsoon rains, flash floods, and glacial lake outbursts, claiming over 800 lives and affecting more than 1.2 million people across various provinces. The floods have devastated communities, destroyed infrastructure, and deepened economic challenges, with losses potentially reaching $50 billion.