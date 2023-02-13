Punjab flour millers observe strike from today

LAHORE: Punjab Flour Mills Association is observing a strike for an indefinite period from today (Monday), halting sup­plies to the market from Feb­ruary 14, ARY News reported.

On Sunday, the Punjab flour millers announced to go on strike from Monday against the suspension of the wheat quota of over 100 flour mills by the province’s food department.

The differences between the flour mills association and the Punjab food department have intensified after the govt’s move of suspending the wheat quota.

Chairman Punjab Flour Mills Association in his statement said the flour mills will not receive wheat from govt quota from today, while the provision of cheaper flour to the market will be halted.

The association chairman also asked the food department to provide proofs about black sheep in their ranks.

Earlier, wheat prices in Punjab’s open market decreased by Rs1,200 per maund, after the increase in wheat quota and import.

According to market dealers, the per maund wheat price dropped to Rs4,000 from Rs5,200.

Following the reduction of Rs1,200 per maund, the per kg wheat price in the open market has dropped to Rs100 from 130.

