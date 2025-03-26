Punjab CM launches 1,000 free tractors scheme for farmers

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has formally launched the ‘CM Punjab Wheat Incentive Program’, which includes a scheme to provide 1,000 free tractors to wheat farmers.

Under the Punjab free tractors scheme, 55-horsepower tractors will be given free of cost to 1,000 successful farmers, who were selected through a digital balloting process. The first tractor was awarded to Kausar Parveen, a female farmer from Bahawalnagar.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif personally congratulated the successful farmers, including Muhammad Iqbal from Jhang and Salman Ahmed from Mandi Bahauddin.

The programme is part of the Punjab government’s efforts to support farmers and increase wheat production in the province. According to the CM, the government has launched multiple projects for the uplift of farmers, including the Green Tractor, Kisan Card, and Super Seeder schemes.

A total of 57,733 farmers with more than 12.5 acres of land applied for the free tractor scheme, out of which 21,496 farmers were found eligible for the balloting process. All the selected farmers will receive their tractors within three months.

Wheat cultivation in Punjab has been carried out on 560,000 acres of land, and the government is hopeful that the scheme will help increase crop yields and benefit the farmers.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her well-wishes for the farmers, saying, “By the grace of Allah Almighty, wheat cultivation will yield a bumper crop, and I pray for the well-being and prosperity of my farmer brothers.”

Earlier in November last year, Maryam Nawaz launched ‘CM Punjab Green Tractor Scheme’ by conducting digital balloting.

The chief minister said that Rs. 1 million subsidy will be given on each tractor to 9500 farmers under the scheme. She also inspected four types of green tractors to be given to the farmers to review their features.