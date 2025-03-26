web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Punjab CM launches 1,000 free tractors scheme for farmers

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has formally launched the ‘CM Punjab Wheat Incentive Program’, which includes a scheme to provide 1,000 free tractors to wheat farmers.

Under the Punjab free tractors scheme, 55-horsepower tractors will be given free of cost to 1,000 successful farmers, who were selected through a digital balloting process. The first tractor was awarded to Kausar Parveen, a female farmer from Bahawalnagar.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif personally congratulated the successful farmers, including Muhammad Iqbal from Jhang and Salman Ahmed from Mandi Bahauddin.

The programme is part of the Punjab government’s efforts to support farmers and increase wheat production in the province. According to the CM, the government has launched multiple projects for the uplift of farmers, including the Green Tractor, Kisan Card, and Super Seeder schemes.

A total of 57,733 farmers with more than 12.5 acres of land applied for the free tractor scheme, out of which 21,496 farmers were found eligible for the balloting process. All the selected farmers will receive their tractors within three months.

Read More: Punjab Green Tractor Scheme: Maryam Nawaz conducts lucky draw

Wheat cultivation in Punjab has been carried out on 560,000 acres of land, and the government is hopeful that the scheme will help increase crop yields and benefit the farmers.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her well-wishes for the farmers, saying, “By the grace of Allah Almighty, wheat cultivation will yield a bumper crop, and I pray for the well-being and prosperity of my farmer brothers.”

Earlier in November last year, Maryam Nawaz  launched ‘CM Punjab Green Tractor Scheme’ by conducting digital balloting.

The chief minister said that Rs. 1 million subsidy will be given on each tractor to 9500 farmers under the scheme. She also inspected four types of green tractors to be given to the farmers to review their features.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Pakistan's young cricket team should get more chances after New Zealand tour?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.