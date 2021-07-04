Punjab govt releases funds for FY2021-22 development projects

LAHORE: Punjab government has released funds for the development projects of the fiscal year 2021-22, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

“We are committed for the timely completion of development projects and measures are being taken for the availability of funds for ongoing schemes,” the chief minister said during a meeting with Finance Minister‎ Hashim Jawan Bakht and applauded him for presenting a people-friendly budget.

Usman Buzdar said that they have released funds for the next year’s development projects and directives have been given to expedite work on the projects.

“I will regularly monitor progress on the development projects and besides pace, quality should also be ensured during the process,” he said during the meeting.

‎The chief minister said that examination of the projects would be carried out through directorate general monitoring and third-party audits.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht on June 14 presented the province’s budget for the financial year 2021-22 with a Rs196billion allocation for South Punjab and a Rs370billion for the health sector.

Addressing the provincial assembly, Hashim Jawan Bakht presented the budget with a total outlay of Rs2653billion. He announced that the PTI government, despite all difficulties, is raising the development budget by 86 percent to Rs560 billion.