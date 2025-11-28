Punjab government bans qingqi rickshaws on five major Lahore roads

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday imposed a ban on Qingqi rickshaws on five important highways of Lahore, ARY News reported.

The provincial government has banned Qingqi rickshaws on Mall Road, Jail Road, and Canal Road.

Besides that, Qingqi rickshaws have also been banned on Main Boulevard Gulberg and Main Ferozpur Road.

It appears the government has banned the Qingqi rickshaws for the smooth flow of traffic, avoiding congestion on the vital thoroughfares of the city.

The Punjab government has announced the measure to curb smog and improve air quality.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered action against Punjab University’s (PU) smoke-emitting buses to deal with the increasing threat of smog.

During the proceedings, the court directed authorities to inspect all government buses and shut down vehicles emitting smoke.

The court remarked that buses of Punjab University also emit smoke and should be taken off the roads.

A member of the environmental commission informed the LHC bench that the issue of tree cutting at Nasir Bagh had surfaced.

The court questioned whether the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) was aware of the tree cutting.

The court observed that trees continue to be cut despite repeated assurances, adding that even the government has repeatedly stated that trees must not be felled.

The counsel for the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) stated that an underground parking facility is planned at Nasir Bagh and that seven large trees will be relocated. He added that the project was necessary due to persistent parking issues.

Justice Shahid Karim noted that Nasir Bagh holds historical significance and that he has received photographs showing tree cutting. He added that the government is also paying attention to environmental concerns.

The court remarked that the construction of a parking plaza near Neela Gumbad is a positive step.