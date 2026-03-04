Punjab government may face rising costs after VIP jet purchase, sources say

LAHORE: The Punjab government is likely to see an increase in expenses following the acquisition of a new VIP aircraft, Gulfstream G500, sources told ARY News.

According to sources, a summary reportedly seeking an additional Rs 861.5 million for VIP flight operations has been prepared.

Sources also said a supplementary grant may be approved to cover the operational and maintenance costs of the Gulfstream G500. Pilots and engineers are expected to travel to the United States for mandatory training.

Additional operational subscriptions and programs could require around Rs 497.8 million more, according to sources. Insurance costs for the aircraft are also expected to rise several times compared to previous arrangements.

To meet operational requirements, sources said the Punjab government is preparing to hire more chief mechanics and aircraft technicians. Maintenance, cleaning, and other related costs for the Gulfstream G500 have also reportedly increased, adding to the potential financial burden.

Facts regarding the purchase of Gulfstream G500

On February 22, in the ARY News program “Sawal Yeh Hai”, host Maria Memon presented a report highlighting facts regarding the preparation and purchase of the aircraft.

According to aviation sources, the Punjab government purchased a Gulfstream G500 aircraft with US registration N144S, a modern jet valued at Rs 1 billion.

Flight history indicates that the seven-year-old aircraft arrived in Lahore on December 28 via North America and Egypt. The plane remained grounded at Allama Iqbal Airport for about 40 days. Afterward, it underwent refurbishment, and its first flight in Pakistan took place on February 6 from Lahore to Multan.

The Gulfstream G500 is a long-range luxury aircraft built in 2019, typically used by heads of state and business executives.

Documents show that the plane began local flights on February 6, mostly using its registered call sign. However, between February 10 and 12, it flew under the call sign “Punjab Two” from Lahore to Quetta and Lahore to Mianwali. It again used the same call sign on February 16 for a Lahore to Sialkot round trip.

According to the Gulfstream Aerospace website, the aircraft can fly 8,334 kilometers in a single flight at speeds of 1,000 kilometers per hour. It has seating for 13 passengers and offers comfort for long-haul journeys. The website lists a new G500 at up to $4.5 million.

Maria Memon, referencing a report by Dawn News, noted that in 2016 the Shahbaz Sharif government had also expressed a desire to purchase a plane. Following criticism, their position was that they intended to buy a second-hand, cheaper aircraft to save government funds.

The report further highlighted a harsh reality in Punjab: the people are being pushed toward the poverty line. A large number of families have been forced over the past ten years to reduce spending to manage their budgets.

Some are even withdrawing their children from schools due to lack of funds for education. Poverty in the province is at an 11-year high. Income inequality is also at a 27-year peak. Government data indicates that poverty increased by 23% over the past four years. In Punjab alone, 11.1 million children are out of school.

Ideally, the Rs 1 billion fund could have been allocated to education, health, and other sectors. Instead, the government insists on purchasing the aircraft, while officials are reportedly making strenuous efforts to justify this action in every possible way.