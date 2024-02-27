Punjab government likely to present one-month budget on Wednesday

LAHORE: The newly elected Punjab government would present a one-month budget in the provincial assembly’s session summoned on Wednesday, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to details, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman summoned the provincial assembly’s session at 11 am on Wednesday.

The sources privy to the development said that the newly elected Punjab government would present a one-month budget Under Article 125 of the Constitution 1973. The estimates of revenue and expenditure will be presented in the one-month budget.

Supplementary grants would also presented before the provincial lawmakers for approval, as per the agenda of the sitting.

The budget to be presented would be for one month and the budget for the remaining three months of the current fiscal year would be presented in April. The sources said that the Finance Department had stopped all types of payments after February 23.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan will preside over the meeting and the session will be prorogued after the approval of the budget.

Read More: Maryam Nawaz becomes Punjab’s first female CM

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz was elected as the first female chief minister of Punjab province as she took the oath of office.

Maryam Nawaz won the CM election amid a boycott of proceedings by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) with 220 votes. Her opponent, Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) candidate Rana Aftab Aftab Ahmad, received zero (0) votes due to the boycott.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered oath to the newly elected Punjab CM. The ceremony was attended by former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, and others.