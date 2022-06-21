Punjab government, opposition to hold separate assembly sessions, yet again!

Lahore: The Punjab government and opposition on Tuesday will hold two separate sessions of assembly once again, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) led government will hold its session in Iqbal Hall while the opposition’s sessions will be commenced in the Punjab Assembly. It will be a private members’ day in the Punjab Assembly session.

The opposition’s session will be chaired by Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi while the government’s session will be chaired by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

The agenda of the opposition session, to be commenced at 1 pm, includes Punjab free education amendment bill, while the government session will be focused on budget 2022-23.

The government session, commencing at 2 pm, will debate on the fiscal year 2022-23 budget for the fourth and final time. The provincial finance minister Owais Laghari will summarize the budget debate.

On June 15, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain advised members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs) to join proceedings at the Punjab Assembly building rather than going to Aiwan-e-Iqbal, where the Punjab government has summoned a parallel session.

“The MPAs should attend the proceedings at the Punjab Assembly building and safeguard their powers,” he said.

