Punjab Government to launch electric taxi scheme within 15 Days

LAHORE: In a significant step to create employment and sustainable mobility, Transport Minister of Punjab, Bilal Yasin, has announced the launch of a new electric taxi scheme, ARY News reported.



The scheme will be operational within the next 15 days to provide a source of earning for many.

The electric taxi scheme unveiled during Pakistan’s first-ever Transport Expo is part of the province’s Transport 2030 Vision, which aims to update public transport and reduce carbon emissions.

According to the scheme, new vehicles and electric bikes will be introduced, focusing on unemployed individuals with reasonable ownership options.

Official sources mention that the taxis will be offered on interest-free instalments to ensure convenience for low-income groups.

Bilal Yasin also shared streamlined plans for the first tram service of Lahore, which is likely to begin operations by February next year. The tram will run along Jail Road and Main Boulevard in the first phase, with future growth to Canal Road alongside the waterway.

The Transport Expo presented several key advancements, including plans for the construction of 41 modern depots in each of Punjab’s districts. Starting in December 2025, electric buses will be deployed, paving the way for the introduction of 1,100 electric buses and trams by 2030. Additionally, testing for autonomous vehicles is set to occur without drivers. To facilitate this transition, the development of 1,000 electric vehicle charging stations is also in the works.

The Punjab government’s commitment to bring electric transport up to 80% of its transport network by 2030 reflects a strategic shift toward eco-friendly infrastructure and inclusive urban mobility, and the electric taxi scheme is a major part of it.

Earlier, the Sindh Workers Welfare Board announced the distribution of free electric motorcycles to female industrial workers across the province.

According to the scheme, announced by Sindh Labour Minister Shahid Thaheem, 10,000 electric motorcycles will be given to the female workers. This step aims to encourage women through better mobility and to endorse sustainable transport solutions.