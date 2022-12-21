‘Punjab Governor exceeded authority by rejecting speaker’s ruling’

LAHORE: Attorney General (AG) Punjab Ahmed Owais has asserted that Governor Baligh ur Rehman has exceeded his authority by rejecting the ruling of Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker, terming the former’s order ‘unconstitutional’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, the Attorney General said that Governor Baligh ur Rehman has exceeded his authority by rejecting the ruling of Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker, which disposed the former’s order directing Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi to seek vote of confidence from a special session.

“These decisions of Punjab Governor have no legal status,” Ahmed Owais said, noting that as per the law, Governor should give at least 10 days to chief minister for seeking vote of confidence.

He added that they would not accept the de-notification of CM Pervaiz Elahi, terming the move ‘unconstitutional’.

“The governor did not issue order to Elahi, who has to seek the vote of confidence” he pointed out, adding that Baligh ur Rehman ordered the Speaker in this regard.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman rejected the ruling of Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Sibtain Khan, which ‘disposed of’ the former’s orders directing Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi to seek a vote of confidence in a special assembly session, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the Punjab Governor has rejected the PA Speaker Sibtain Khan’s ruling against the former’s orders under Article 130(7) of the Constitution.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Sibtain Khan gave ruling against Governor Baligh ur Rehman’s order, wherein the latter directed Chief Minister Parvez Elahi to seek a vote of confidence in a special assembly session.

According to details, Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat confirmed that Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Sibtain Khan has given ruling against Governor Baligh ur Rehman’s order to summon session on December 21.

“As per the ruling, the Governor cannot summon a session for Chief Minister to seek a vote of confidence from provincial assembly,” Raha Basharat added. Moreover, the Assembly Secretariat did not issue the notification for a session on December 21.

A day earlier, a session of the Punjab Assembly (PA) was adjourned till December 23 (Friday) without any proceedings amid ruckus by opposition.

PA Speaker Sibtain Khan adjourned the session of Punjab Assembly till Friday without any proceedings. The quorum was not fulfilled and the session was lasted for only 15 minutes.

