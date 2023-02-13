Punjab governor makes progress on PA elections

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman made progress on elections and responded to the letter of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported on Monday.

The Governor’s House has responded to the ECP’s letter and scheduled a meeting with the election commission officials at 12 noon on Tuesday (today).

He also directed the chief secretary and the Inspector General (IG) Punjab to attend the meeting along with the relevant records.

Sources said that the ECP secretary and DG law wing will meet the Punjab governor today to discuss the provincial assembly’s elections. They will also hold consultations regarding the date of the PA polls.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) constituted a committee to meet Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman to consult him on the matter of finalising the date for elections in Punjab.

According to details, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja chaired a meeting – which was attended by members of the Commission, Secretary ECP and other senior officers – to discuss the implementation of the LHC order.

While constituting a committee, the ECP requested Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman to schedule a meeting on Feb 14 (Tuesday) to discuss the date for the Punjab elections.

The committee headed by the Secretary ECP and comprising the Special Secretary and Director General Law will brief the Commission about the outcome of the meeting with the Governor.

The Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved on Jan 18 and Jan 14 following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s announcement to force the government to hold snap polls.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, polls need to be held for the dissolved assemblies in 90 days.

