Punjab Governor seeks six-month waiver of electricity bills for flood victims

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Wednesday announced that he would bear all expenses for the marriages of nine girls from flood-affected families.

He further pledged to write a special letter to the Prime Minister, requesting a six-month waiver of electricity bills for the flood victims.

During his visit to Mohlanwal in Lahore, the governor met families who said that dowry and household items for their daughters had been washed away by floodwaters.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan also visited flood-hit areas and relief camps in Chiniot, where he reviewed arrangements for the victims. Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal briefed him on ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures, while District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed was also present.

The governor inspected the stalls in the camps established in the flood relief camp, Ada Pathankot, and other areas.

He reviewed the presence of doctors at the health camp, and he also visited the field hospital and observed the measures taken for the healthcare of the flood victims.

He also met the victims present on the spot and said that the government would not leave the flood victims alone. The losses to their houses and livestock would be compensated, he added.

The governor termed the rehabilitation measures of the Chiniot district administration as satisfactory and said that all the machinery was active to deal with the natural disaster.

Earlier, the governor inspected various flood relief camps established by the Pakistan Peoples Party. Talking to the media, he said that he felt the pain and suffering of the flood victims, adding, “We all have to try to get out of this pain and suffering.”

He said that he would write a special letter to the Prime Minister to waive the electricity bills of the flood victims for at least 6 months.

He said that he would also demand the waiver of loans of flood-affected people from the Punjab Chief Minister. The governor said that an accurate estimate of the loss of the poor would be made.