Punjab governor takes notice of ‘political event’ at GCU

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman on Monday took notice of the organization of a political party’s event at Government College University (GCU), ARY News reported.

Taking notice as the chancellor, Balighur Rehman said that it is regrettable to make the top educational institution of the country a ‘political arena’.

In a tweet, the Punjab governor said: “There is no space for organizing such political events in educational institutions”.

مُلک کے نامور تعلیمی ادارے گورنمنٹ کالج یونیورسٹی کو سیاسی اکھاڑہ بنانا افسوس ناک ہے۔

بچے ہمارا سرمایہ ہیں، انہیں سیاست میں دھکیلنے اور جامعات میں سیاسی جلسوں کی کوئی گنجائش نہیں۔

طلباء کو سیاست کیلئے استعمال کیا گیا اور اِن کی حاضری یقینی بنانے کے لیے اساتذہ کی ڈیوٹی لگائی گئی۔ pic.twitter.com/p1M9O78toJ — M Baligh Ur Rehman (@MBalighurRehman) September 26, 2022

The notice from Punjab governor comes after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz lashed out at the Government College University (GCU) Vice-Chancellor for allowing the political event on the premises of GCU.

Strict action must be taken against Vice Chancellor Government College Uni for desecrating an educational institution by lending it to a Fitna & organising his jalsa on the premises. Using a seat of learning for political hate-mongering is a crime that should not go unpunished. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 26, 2022

