Monday, September 26, 2022
Punjab governor takes notice of ‘political event’ at GCU

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman on Monday took notice of the organization of a political party’s event at Government College University (GCU), ARY News reported.

Taking notice as the chancellor, Balighur Rehman said that it is regrettable to make the top educational institution of the country a ‘political arena’.

In a tweet, the Punjab governor said: “There is no space for organizing such political events in educational institutions”.

The notice from Punjab governor comes after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz lashed out at the Government College University (GCU) Vice-Chancellor for allowing the political event on the premises of GCU.

