Punjab Governor tasked to contact PTI lawmakers from South Punjab: sources

LAHORE: Following the submission of no-confidence motion against Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi, Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman has been directed to contact Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers from South Punjab, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to details, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have accelerated their consultation over ‘possible’ dissolution of Punjab Assembly.

PML-N sources told ARY News that PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has contacted PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in a bid to nullify threat of Punjab Assembly dissolution.

Sources claimed that ‘important’ decision would be taken if CM Pervaiz Elahi refuses to seek vote of confidence from provincial assembly. “The important decision will be taken after consultation with Nawaz Sharif”, they added.

“Punjab Governor will give a major surprise, if Pervaiz Elahi does not seek vote of confidence tomorrow,” sources claimed, adding that Baligh ur Rehman has been tasked to contact PTI lawmakers from South Punjab.

Meanwhile, sources added that former chief minister Hamza Shehbaz is likely to return to Lahore soon from London. Moreover, PML-N lawmakers were directed not to leave the country amid the political tensions.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi decided not to seek vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly (PA) tomorrow.

Sources told ARY News that a Punjab Assembly session would not be summoned, adding that CM Pervaiz Elahi believes the session summoned by Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman is ‘illegal’.

Meanwhile, political experts claimed that a second session of provincial assembly cannot be summoned until the first one is underway.

The development came a day after Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman directed Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to seek a vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly on December 21.

The Governor Punjab forwarded a letter to Chief Minister’s Secretariat, directing CM Pervaiz Elahi to seek a vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly on December 21.

In this regard, Governor Baligh ur Rehman summoned a session of the provincial assembly for Wednesday, December 21, 2022, stated the order – shared on Twitter.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) submitted no-trust motion against Punjab chief minister, speaker and deputy speaker to the provincial assembly’s secretariat.

While talking to ARY News, PML-N leader Khawaja Imran Nazir confirmed the development. He claimed that the opposition parties will give a good surprise to the people of Punjab.

He confirmed that the particulars related to the no-trust motion were received by the PA secretary. Nazir said that the no-confidence motion was submitted in accordance with the law after completing the required numbers.

