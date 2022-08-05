Punjab governor to administer oath to cabinet members tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to improve working relationship with provincial governments in Punjab and KP led by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the move to improve working relationship will be implemented from tomorrow when Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman, a PML-N loyalist, will administer oath to the newly elected Punjab cabinet.

“The federal government wants to improve working relationship with Punjab and KP governments,” they said.

Newly-appointed members of the Punjab Cabinet have been assigned portfolios by the Chief Minister Parvez Elahi on Thursday after Imran Khan approved their appointments.

According to details, the members of the Punjab cabinet, announced earlier today, have been assigned portfolios.

The portfolios assigned to the cabinet members are as follows:

Mohsin Laghari: Ministry of Finance

Taimoor Malik: Ministry of Sports

Raja Yasir: Ministry for Information Technology and Higher Education

Ansar Niazi: Minister of Labour

Raja Bisharat: Cooperative and prosecution Minister

Shahb-ud-Din: Livestock Minister

Muneeb Cheema: Ministry of Transport

Murad Raas: Ministry of Education

Yasmin Rashid: Ministry of Health

Khurrum Virk: Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

Hashim Dogar: Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Jail

Asif Nakki: Ministry of Excise and Taxation

Ali Shah: Ministry of Works and Communications

Nawabzada Mansoor Khan: Ministry of Revenue

Jahanian Gardezi: Ministry of Agriculture

Ghazanfar Abbas: Ministry of Social Welfare

Latif Nazar: Ministry of Minerals

Hussian Darashk: Ministry of Food and Energy

Mehmood-ur-Rasheed: Ministry of Local Bodies

Read More: 21-member Punjab cabinet likely to take oath tomorrow

Mian Aslam Iqbal: Ministry of Housing

Ali Abbas Shah: Ministry of Forests

Omar Cheema: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information

Comments