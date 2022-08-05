Punjab governor to administer oath to cabinet members tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to improve working relationship with provincial governments in Punjab and KP led by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), ARY NEWS reported.
According to sources privy to the matter, the move to improve working relationship will be implemented from tomorrow when Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman, a PML-N loyalist, will administer oath to the newly elected Punjab cabinet.
“The federal government wants to improve working relationship with Punjab and KP governments,” they said.
Newly-appointed members of the Punjab Cabinet have been assigned portfolios by the Chief Minister Parvez Elahi on Thursday after Imran Khan approved their appointments.
According to details, the members of the Punjab cabinet, announced earlier today, have been assigned portfolios.
The portfolios assigned to the cabinet members are as follows:
Mohsin Laghari: Ministry of Finance
Taimoor Malik: Ministry of Sports
Raja Yasir: Ministry for Information Technology and Higher Education
Ansar Niazi: Minister of Labour
Raja Bisharat: Cooperative and prosecution Minister
Shahb-ud-Din: Livestock Minister
Muneeb Cheema: Ministry of Transport
Murad Raas: Ministry of Education
Yasmin Rashid: Ministry of Health
Khurrum Virk: Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
Hashim Dogar: Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Jail
Asif Nakki: Ministry of Excise and Taxation
Ali Shah: Ministry of Works and Communications
Nawabzada Mansoor Khan: Ministry of Revenue
Jahanian Gardezi: Ministry of Agriculture
Ghazanfar Abbas: Ministry of Social Welfare
Latif Nazar: Ministry of Minerals
Hussian Darashk: Ministry of Food and Energy
Mehmood-ur-Rasheed: Ministry of Local Bodies
Mian Aslam Iqbal: Ministry of Housing
Ali Abbas Shah: Ministry of Forests
Omar Cheema: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information