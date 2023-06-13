Punjab governor underlines need for helping each other in testing times

LAHORE: Punjab Governor on Tuesday stated that it is the responsibility of all nations to support each other in times of difficulty, ARY News reported.

The governor of Punjab, Balighur Rahman, held a meeting with a delegation from the Minority Rights Forum. The delegation briefed the governor about relief efforts for earthquake victims in Turkey.

The governor emphasized that it is the responsibility of all nations to support each other in times of difficulty. He praised Turkey and other friendly countries for stepping up and providing assistance whenever Pakistan faced challenging times.

Governor Balighur Rahman highlighted that Pakistan holds a prominent position in the world due to its welfare achievements, which are attributed to the hard work of the Pakistani nation.

Furthermore, he stressed the need for the youth to foster a positive and constructive mindset, urging them to channel their energies towards productive endeavours.