Punjab governor’s oath-taking ceremony postponed again

LAHORE: The oath-taking ceremony of the newly appointed Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has been postponed for the second time, ARY News reported.

The swearing-in ceremony was initially scheduled for May 5, which was later postponed to Tuesday, the 7th May at 6:00 pm.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Punjab General Secretary Hassan Murtaza said that the oath-taking ceremony for the nominated Punjab governor has been rescheduled for yet another time.

The PPP leader said the oath-taking ceremony was postponed due to ‘unavoidable reasons’. The sources said that the ceremony has been rescheduled due to incumbent Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman being out of the country.

Sardar Saleem Haider’s swearing-in ceremony will be held after Governor Punjab’s return to the country.

On May 4, President Asif Ali Zardari accorded his approval to the appointment of governors for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces.

Following the approval, Sardar Slaeem Haider Khan has been appointed as Governor Punjab, Faisal Karim Kundi as Governor KP and Jaffar Khan Mandokhail as Governor Balochistan.

The president approved the appointments based on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice in accordance with Article 101 (1) of the Constitution, said a statement issued by President Secretariat.

The development came a day after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari named two senior party leaders — Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and Faisal Karim Kundi — for the posts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab governors as part of the deal reached with PML-N before joining the coalition government.