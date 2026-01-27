Punjab govt announces big move on Basant festival as free transport announced

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced a comprehensive safety plan aimed at providing maximum protection to citizens during the three-day Basant festival, ARY News reported.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Faisal Kamran stated that the government has issued strict instructions to the police to ensure public safety during the festivities scheduled for February 6, 7, and 8.

جشنِ بسنت ۔۔۔ ہم سب کی ذمہ داریاں؟

پتنگ اور ڈور کی تیاری و فروخت کے لیے لائسنس لازمی

مکمل تفصیلات کے لیے گورنمنٹ آف پنجاب کا آفیشل یوٹیوب چینل وزٹ کریں 👇🏻https://t.co/I32aAD71dI pic.twitter.com/Bs1vLsgqLF — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) January 25, 2026

Acting on these directives, authorities have distributed one million safety wires to motorcyclists. These wires are to be installed on the front of motorbikes to protect riders from stray kite strings.

Free transport

Furthermore, the Punjab police have arranged 6,000 specially equipped rickshaws, 500 buses and 60000 car rides to assist the public over the three-day period.

As part of the 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 from 6th to 8th February, 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 in Lahore in accordance with the directions of CM Punjab @MaryamNSharif.

This initiative aims to… pic.twitter.com/8TIWzUHHg5 — Transport & Masstransit Deptt (Punjab), Pakistan (@TransportDeptt) January 26, 2026

Earlier, In a significant move to ease commuting and enhance safety, the government has announced that all public transport, including app-based taxi services and government-run transport, will be free of charge throughout the festival.

Punjab’s home department said that the kite flying ban continuing in the province under the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Bill 2025.

A brief permission will be given for three days to celebrate traditional Basant festival.

The Punjab Assembly had passed the law on December 24 with a majority vote, introducing strict new rules and penalties aimed at protecting human life and property. The legislation cancelled the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance 2001.

Provincial home department said that a brief permission has been given on February 6 to 8 to legally celebrate traditional Basant festival in Lahore. “Before fixed days and time kite-flying would be illegal,” home department clarified.

The violation of the law could result in prison sentences up to five years, and fines of up to Rs.2 million or both.

Under the law, the use, manufacture, storage and sale of kite and strings will be resulting in up to seven years prison term and fines of up to five million rupees.