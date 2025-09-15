Punjab Govt announces E-Taxi Scheme's installment plan, balloting details

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced an installment plan and balloting details of E-Taxi scheme 2025, while the scheme will offer job opportunities for youth and unemployed residents besides curbing air pollution.

The salient feature of the E-Taxi scheme is the interest-free installments. Under this scheme, electric taxis will be available on easy installments, making clean transportation more affordable for drivers.

The scheme will proceed phase wise while in the first phase, 1,100 electric taxis will be handed over to the fortunate drivers.

Whereas the new initiative will uplift taxi industry in the province especially in urban centers. The young and unemployed residents will also get sustainable income source.

Cars to be provided in E-Taxi scheme

Honri Ve 2.0 and Dongfeng Box and other cars will be offered.

The taxis will be equipped with GPS systems, smart meters, and official e-taxi branding, ensuring safe, transparent, and reliable service for passengers.

Criteria for applying for E Taxi Scheme

Electric taxi program is open to all residents of Punjab aged 18 and above, with a valid driving license and a clean banking record. Both men and women are encouraged to apply.

Punjab E-Taxi Balloting Details

The application process for the Scheme will kick off in September 2025, when the online registration portal will open for applicants.

Interested candidates will have until October 2025 to submit their forms and upload the required documents.

Later, balloting and verification process will take place in November 2025 to ensure all applicants meet the eligibility criteria and to select beneficiaries in a fair manner.

At the end, the distribution of electric taxis to the selected candidates is scheduled to start from December 2025 onwards, marking the launch of the first phase of this transformative scheme.

Punjab E-Taxi Installments Details

Estimated Price Rs6-6.5million

Down Payment (30%) Rs1.8-2 million

Bank Financing (70%) Rs4.5 million

Monthly Installment Rs. 60,000 (estimate)