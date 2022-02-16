Punjab govt announces new exam schedule

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday announced a schedule of examinations for grades I to VIII, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by Punjab Education Department, the examinations of classes from grades I to IV will begin from May 31.

The new academic year in Punjab will begin from August 1, the notification stated.

Schools in Punjab on Wednesday have resumed their academic activities with 100pc attendance after a decline in COVID-19 cases.

A restriction of 50 per cent attendance for lower classes in the schools in Punjab was imposed by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on January 17 due to the spread of coronavirus at an alarming rate. The ban remained enforced for 27 days.

The Punjab School Education Department had suggested resumption of all classes in the schools with full attendance from Wednesday (today).

Earlier on January 27, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had decided to extend curbs on schools in cities with over 10 per cent positivity rate of Covid-19 cases till mid-February.

