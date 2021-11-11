Punjab govt announces several jobs in police dept

LAHORE: Punjab government on Thursday announced several jobs in the police department, ARY News reported.

A notification was also issued by the provincial department in this connection.

According to a notification, the Punjab government will recruit 430 Sub-Inspectors in police department across the province.

The age limit for sub-inspector posts has been set between 20-25, according to a notification.

In a big development, Punjab Cheif Minister Usman Buzdar on November 4 had approved to fill 100,000 vacancies in various government departments across the province.

This was announced by Punjab government spokesperson Hasaan Khawar.

Addressing a press conference, Hasaan Khawar had said that the CM Usman Buzdar has approved to fill 33,000 vacant posts in the School Education Department, 2,600 vacant jobs in the Higher Education Department (HED), 3,500 CTIs posts, and 4,000 vacant posts of Prisons Departments.

He said that 16000 vacant posts would be filled in the first phase, adding that the government will also fill 6000 vacant posts in Specialized Healthcare Department.

“The govt will also hire 12,000 police constables,” the provincial government spokesperson added.

He had also announced that government will also hire 4,000 Patwaris.

