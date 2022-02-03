Punjab govt notifies appointment of LG administrators

LAHORE: Punjab government has notified the appointment of administrators in the province weeks after local government system stood dissolved in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the notification issued by the provincial local government department, the deputy commissioners have been designated as the administrators of their respective local governments.

The Punjab government has previously approved the appointment of deputy commissioners as administrators rather than giving the charge to commissioners.

The approval was given by Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar who approved a summary presented by the local government department. After the approval, the commissioners will only play a supervisory role in the province.

Moreover, the deputy directors of local government will be given the responsibility of administrators of 247 union councils.

The local government system in Punjab was restored in October this year after the provincial government submitted a notification in this regard to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has previously announced that the local bodies elections in the Punjab province would be held in the month of March 2022.

