Punjab govt approaches PML-Q as Aleem Khan set to join Tareen ranks

LAHORE: Amid a flurry of political developments in Punjab including a reported visit of PTI MPA Aleem Khan to Jahangir Tareen’s residence, the provincial government has approached its key ally, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), to discuss the developments, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the development, two provincial ministers, Raja Basharat and Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, met Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence.

“The meeting discussed alleged contact of over two dozen members of the treasury with Aleem Khan,” they said and added that the provincial ministers also handed over a special message of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to Punjab Assembly Speaker and PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan tasked Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to soothe estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen amid opposition’s no-trust move plan.

According to sources privy to the development, PM Imran Khan issued these directives while chairing PTI core committee meeting here in Islamabad.

The participants of the meeting briefed the premier over contacts being made with estranged PTI leaders including an alliance between Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail also informed the meeting about his recent contacts with Aleem Khan.

Read More: BILAWAL BHUTTO HINTS AT FAILURE OF NO-TRUST MOVE

On PM Imran’s instruction, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail will reach Lahore today where he will meet disgruntled PTI leaders Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan.

The development came after senior leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) reportedly approached PTI Punjab leader and MPA Aleem Khan as the latter plans to form a joint group with estranged leader Jahangir Tareen.

According to sources privy to the development, Aleem Khan has met more than two dozen lawmakers of the Punjab Assembly in the past three days.

Comments