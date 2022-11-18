Punjab govt approves 50% sales tax subsidy on electric Rikshaws

The Punjab cabinet in their session on Friday approved providing a 50% sales tax subsidy on electric vehicles in the province, ARY News reported.

According to details, the latest session of the Punjab Cabinet was held under Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi on Friday. The cabinet approved some important projects and policy matters in the session.

The cabinet approved providing a 50% sales tax concession on electric vehicles in the province. The cabinet also approved filling the vacant 3000 positions in the Punjab police.

The cabinet also approved extending the COO Punjab Safe City project Kamran Khan by two years, as well as the appointment of the LDA president. The cabinet also approved making Bahawalpur and Sargodha the City Areas of relevant development authorities.

The cabinet also approved the inclusion of the Bank of Punjab in the Ehsaas Ration subsidy program.

According to details, the Punjab government’s food department raised the sugarcane price by Rs300/40kg. In a session of the food department on Friday, the government advised beginning the sugar-crushing season before November 25.

Sugar prices in the country are expected to rise after the sugarcane price hike. Sugar price could go from Rs112 to Rs115, food department sources told. The price would be allowed to be raised before December 1, they added.

