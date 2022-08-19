Punjab govt decides to arrest PML-N leaders in assembly riots case

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday decided to arrest Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders in the PA riots case, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

As per details, arrest warrants for SAPM, Atta Tarar, Rana Mashood, Mirza Javed, Raja Manan and others have been issued in the Punjab Assembly riots case.

The case of the riot is registered at PS Qila Gujjar Singh.

On April 16, as the Punjab Assembly met to elect a new chief minister after Usman Buzdar resigned, the house turned into a battleground after lawmakers from PTI tossed lotas at the then deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, while some slapped him and pulled his hair.

The police officials were called in the Punjab Assembly to control the situation and during the process, several lawmakers were tortured.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led Punjab government had been saying after coming into power again that it will make the lawmakers, officials who were involved in the torture over PTI lawmakers on April 6.

