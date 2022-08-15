Punjab govt changes portfolios of provincial ministers

LAHORE: In a surprise reshuffle, the Punjab government has changed the portfolios of provincial ministers, including bigwigs like Raja Basharat and Yasmin Rashid, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the notification of the new portfolios, Raja Basharat has been removed from the office of Public Prosecution Minister and was given the portfolios of parliamentary affairs and environmental protection.

Khurram Virk has been removed from the office of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs while Brig (retd) Muhammad Musaddiq Abbasi has been given the portfolio of Public Prosecution.

Yasmin Rashid, who had the portfolios of primary and secondary health, has been removed from the post and given the charge of specialized health and medical education. Akhtar Malik has been made the minister for the Primary and Secondary Health Care Department.

Arsalan Khalid has been given the portfolio of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) – the office previously held by Raja Yassir Humayun.

