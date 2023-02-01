Punjab govt decides to expand caretaker cabinet

LAHORE: Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi-led Punjab government has decided to expand the provincial cabinet, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The caretaker Punjab government has decided to add 12 ministers to the provincial cabinet in two phases.

In the first phase, eight caretaker ministers will take oath, while the remaining four would become part of the provincial cabinet in second phase, say sources.

Moreover, interim Punjab CM Naqvi has decided to personally oversee the ‘sensitive’ finance and home ministry portfolios, they say.

Earlier on January 26, an 11-member cabinet was sworn in as Punjab caretaker cabinet, which will serve till general elections take place in the province.

Governor Baligh Ur Rehman administered the oath to the newly-appointed cabinet members held at the Governor’s House

The appointed members include Bilal Afzal, SM Tanveer, Dr Javed Akram, Ibrahim Murad, Dr Jamal Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, Syed Azfar Ali Nasir Amir Mir, Wahab Riaz, Tamkinat Karim and Naseem Sadiq.

